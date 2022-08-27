The Flash had DC’s best test rating since Nolan’s Batman

Warner Bros. Discovery is very excited about The Flash, despite the controversies that Ezra Miller has been involved in.

according to The Hollywood Reportersuch excitement from the studio is justified by the fact that it has had the best score in DC test screenings since Christopher Nolan wrapped up his Batman trilogy.

THE Warner even considered canceling the film due to the controversies Ezra Millerbut he has been working to clean up his image and has apologized to both the public and the studio for all the atrocities he has done.

Recently, the The Flash Film News had reported that the film had an 80-90% pass in test screenings, which is a huge number for a production with no finished effects.

Production on the film is in the final stages, with its score being composed at Abbey Road Studios in London, and its special effects due to be completed before the end of the year.

The Flash has direction of Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing), while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) handles the script.

After a long period in development, the premiere is finally scheduled for June 23, 2023.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kiersey Clemons like Iris West, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Maribel Verdu like Nora West, Ron Livingston as Henry West and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman are in the main cast.