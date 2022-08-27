The House of the Dragon is renewed for a second season

After breaking audience records with the premiere of The Dragon’s Housea HBO announced the renewal of the derivative of game of Thrones for one more season. The network did not reveal how many episodes the new year should have, but the expectation is that they will repeat the 10 chapters that this year will have.

It is worth noting that the news is not exactly surprising. This was an expected step for the series. At San Diego Comic-Conin July, the cast itself already insinuated that this first year was just the beginning, and there was already talk that the series would work as an anthology.

According to Hollywood Reporterhowever, the renovation may still be important for HBO to continue the other derivatives of the universe created by the author George RR Martin. They currently have seven projects in the works, four of which are scripted and three are animations.

In addition, the renewal also calls into question when the series will return to TV after the first season. That’s because filming took about 10 months, and with the amount of visual effects needed to create dragons and the landscapes of Westeros, the trend is that The Dragon’s House only be able to air its new episodes in 2024.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. You showrunners will be Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones).

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.