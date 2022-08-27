‘The president is pop’, says Constantino after Bolsonaro’s participation in Panic

Commentators from Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program re-echoed the president’s interview this Friday, 26

Reproduction / Young Pan News

Jair Bolsonaro interacts with supporters after participating in the Pânico program, at Jovem Pan, on Avenida Paulista



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave an interview this Friday, 26, to Pânico, from Young pan. Candidate for re-election of the position, the current head of the federal executive appears in second place in the polls of intention to vote for the Palácio do Planalto, behind his main opponent, the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). In his most recent interviews, Bolsonaro has defended the federal government’s stance during the pandemic in Covid-19 extolling the purchase of more than 500 million doses of vaccinesand criticizing the governors’ policy that calls for “close everything and we’ll see the economy later”. Bolsonaro’s participation in Panic was the theme of the program 3 in 1gives Young panthis Friday, the 26th.

the commentator Rodrigo Constantino praised Bolsonaro’s participation in Panic and said he is “pop”. “The number in Panic was impressive. The observation we have to make here is that the president is pop. We then followed his descent and his attempt to walk along the corridor of the building and Avenida Paulista. It’s an impressive business. The president is pop. And why is that? In part, he has direct contact with the population that hurts the old policy. And the president, in this more laid-back, more relaxed model, manages to have more space to counter many of these fallacies. Explain many things that have been done, many achievements, present concrete data that the media hides from the population. Never before in the history of this country has there been a president so transparent and accessible to the people and who has represented an obstacle, such a firm barrier to these sinful interests of the old physiological and rotten politics there in Brasilia. When we look at ministries, we need to take our hats off. He is a distinguished president in that sense,” he commented.

Check out the entirety of Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program, this Friday, 26: