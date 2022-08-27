The real estate market expects to close the year on a high, even with a rise in the Selic rate and an increase in the cost of materials

In the first half, with the Selic rising, construction costs rising and problems faced by the program Yellow Green House (CVA), the construction sector saw a cloudy scenario ahead. Between the months of April and June, the launches of houses and apartments in the country came to fall 15.4%, to 63,878 units, while sales retreated 5.5%, going to 72,861 units.

The climate in this second semester, however, has totally changed. THE Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC)for example, now predicts that home launches and sales this year should be close to those recorded in 2021, when the sector had a record business.

Number of housing contracts in the Casa Verde Amarela program rose Photograph: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

One of the main causes of the return of optimism was the changes in the CVA, which made it possible to resume hiring – in July, they rose 20% compared to the same month of 2021, and in August they continue at the same pace, said the president of the CBIC , Jose Carlos Martins. Between April and May, the program had registered a drop of 36.5% in launches and 14.6% in sales.

A good part of the CVA projects were postponed or canceled in recent months because the increase in construction costs required an increase in property prices, which was not accompanied by the purchasing power of the population. This led the federal government to articulate stimulus measures to unburden the CVA, with an increase in the release of subsidies, extension of financing terms and adaptation of borrowers’ income ranges.

The Executive Director of Housing Cashier, Rodrigo Wermelinger, admitted that there was a slowdown in hiring within the CVA, but stressed that the expectation is to reverse the situation. The monthly average of projects financed by Caixa in the first half of the year was R$ 4.9 billion. In July, with part of the CVA stimulus already in place, this level rose to R$ 5.5 billion. The goal for the period from August to December is to reach R$ 6.6 billion, stressed the director. The resources come from Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

“Our goal is to execute 100% of the FGTS budget available for the year, and the numbers show that these results are showing up due to the measures implemented at Casa Verde e Amarela that brought to the game customers who were unable to fit in”, he said. Wermelinger.

In turn, the president of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), Luiz França, said he believes that the real estate market tends to grow over the next two years. According to him, the costs of materials are already better behaved, without sudden increases. Another favorable factor is the positive level of job creation in the country.

He also believes that there is, in general, a balance between supply and demand. “Properties are selling, and we’re seeing inventories drop,” he said. The stock of new residential properties for sale took 13 months to sell in May 2021, compared to only 9 months currently.

Finally, there is an expectation that the Selic will be cut from the middle of next year, opening space for reducing the rates charged on housing financing and promoting the sector, he added.

For Martins, from the CBIC, the effect that the increase in interest rates could have on real estate credit rates in Brazil has already been given, and the data show a still heated appetite on the part of the consumer.

“When you enter (credit with resources from) the Guarantee Fund, the interest is fixed. In the SBPE (savings resources), it reached the ceiling”, he said, in a panel at the Abecip Summit, an event promoted in São Paulo by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip) this week.

According to Martins, research in the sector shows that Brazilian real estate purchase intentions fell little, even with the high Selic rate. “Nothing shows that there could be any problems ahead.”