The series is canceled by Netflix after a single season

The greatest radiation ever created by Umbrella.

Resident Evil is living its golden age in video games. Since the franchise’s revival with Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, Capcom has been interspersing bombastic, Village-style news with promising remakes, such as Resident Evil 4. However, the tide is not so good for adaptations. This Friday (26), the divisive Resident Evil: The Series, from Netflixwas officially cancelled.

The information was released by Deadline, but it is not very surprising. Even becoming one of the best-rated adaptations of the franchise in the Rotten Tomatoesthe series still divided the opinion of the critics a lot, reaching measly 55% approval. On the public side, the situation was even worse, with little 27% approval.

During the opening week, on the day July 14ththe first season managed to reach the second place among the American audience, behind only Stranger Things. However, two weeks later, the production was not even in the top 10, demonstrating a brutal drop in interest resulting from the dubious quality.

The plot followed the life of Jade Wesker, daughter of the classic gaming villain, at two different times: during the beginning of the pandemic that devastated the world and a few years into the future. And despite the premise being reasonably solid, the generic apocalypse atmosphere and the inconsistency with the game universe ended up completely alienating the audience.

The eight episodes of Resident Evil: The Series are still available in the catalog Netflix. Watch if you dare!

