The series is canceled by Netflix

exclusive report of deadline confirms that Resident Evil: The Series has been canceled by Netflix after a single season.

The news comes a month and a half after it debuted on July 14th, and it’s not surprising as its performance in the platform’s Top 10 was far below expectations.

It is worth remembering that cost x view is the main renewal criterion.

The series suffered from competition from Stranger Things 4, and ended up debuting in second place with 72.7 million hours watched. In the second week, there was no improvement, and it racked up 73.3 million hours, dropping to third place.

Then, the sharpest drop came in the third week, dropping even from the top ten most watched series in major markets.

Resident Evil: The Series appears with a 55% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoesand only 27% of the public.

READ TOO:

Based on one of the most successful survival horror games of all time, Resident Evil: The Series tells a new story from two chronologies: in the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon City, a mechanical and corporate city that imposes itself on them precisely at the height of adolescence.

As time passes, Jade and Billie realize that the stone jungle is more than that and discover that their father may be hiding dark secrets capable of destroying the world.

In the second chronology, more than ten years later, the Earth has less than 15 million inhabitants and more than 6 billion monsters: people and animals infected by the T-virus. Jade, now 30 years old, struggles to survive in this new world as she is haunted by secrets from the past that involve her sister and father.