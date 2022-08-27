‘There is no filet mignon for everyone’, complains Bolsonaro after Lula’s interview with JN

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, criticized statements by Lula (PT) during an interview with Jornal Nacional, from the TV Globoon Thursday the 25th.

At an event held by the São Paulo Commercial Association this Friday, the former captain expressed discomfort with Lula’s statements about the economy and the program’s repercussions.

“To believe in this soft talk of ‘you’ll have it all’, ‘I’ll pass the gas to 3 reais’, ‘everyone will eat steak every weekend’? There’s no filet mignon for everyone”, declared the former captain, according to a record from the G1.

In early August, data estimated by the National Supply Company, Conab, indicated that beef consumption should fall in 2022 to the lowest level in the last 26 years: 24.8 kilos for each Brazilian. In 2006, the availability was 42.8 kilos of beef per person.

Lula spoke about the “picanha” during a response in which he praised his partnership with former toucan Geraldo Alckmin, now in the PSB.

“I have 100% confidence that his experience as governor of São Paulo and, later, six more years as Mário Covas’ deputy will help me to fix this country. It’s the only reason I want to be president again, to fix this country. This country has to grow again, it has to be happy again, it has to generate jobs again”, said the PT. “The people, I always say: the people have to go back to eating a barbecue, eating a picanha and having a beer.”

In the JN, Lula defended the legacy of the PT governments in the economy and stated that he aimed to offer credibility, predictability and stability to Brazil. He also praised former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), but signaled that her economic policy will be different.

“You will realize what ‘king dead, king standing’ is. You will find out. In other words, when you leave the government, whoever wins will govern as they see fit. Whoever is outside will not rule. I will go back to governing this country, if the people allow it, to do things better than I did.”