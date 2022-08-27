These could be the “iPhones 14 Pro” in purple and blue

We can already say that we are on the eve of the announcement of the “iPhones 14” — and, as usual, rumors are running high. In this sense, some of the most recent speculations specifically deal with the possible colors of the “iPhones 14 Pro”, which had already been assumed before.

Among them, engineer Yogesh Barar released an image of alleged dummies of the new handsets, which shows two “new” colors for the top-of-the-line model line: blue (much darker than the blue-sierra of the iPhones 13 Pro) and purple (in a much darker tone than that seen on the iPhone 12). As you can see, Apple will apparently keep the graphite, silver and gold options as well.

In addition, the Twitter user @duanrui1205 also published a video (initially released on the social network Weibo) that specifically shows the supposed new option in purple in sunlight, whose tone varies greatly according to the incidence of light. The video also reveals the speculated larger camera and the new front cutout.

While there’s nothing quite like literally seeing a new iPhone color, there’s always the possibility that this is simply a model created for some reason. The fact that the device is not shown with the screen on is another reason to doubt this legitimacy.

That said, it would still be amazing to see Apple continue to expand iPhone colors and bring one (or more) new option to the next lineup, as it did with the green/alpine green of the iPhones 13 and 13 Pro.

We will certainly confirm all this (or not) in a few days. 😉

