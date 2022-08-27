“They want our gold”; Sporting-POR wants to take Róger Guedes and values ​​’leak’ behind the scenes at Corinthians

O Corinthians remains firm in the fight for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil, however, in addition to the concern focused on the sporting part, the São Jorge Park it also needs to manage the market’s rage for one of its key pieces. This Friday (26), it came to light that a Portuguese club made a strong proposal to the Alvinegra direction.

This is Sporting, from Portugal, who are interested in Róger Guedes and waved the possibility of paying around 8 million euros (about R$ 40 million) for the player. The Lusitanian team needs a striker and has until September 22, when the player transfer window in Portugal ends. The information is from Globo Esporte.

Corinthians, in turn, has the mission to hold on to Róger Guedes, as they believe the striker is essential for the season’s projections. In fact, the current number 10 of Parque São Jorge is Timão’s top scorer in 2022. So far, the athlete has played 67 matches with Manto do Almighty and scored 18 goals. In the current season, Róger Guedes scored 11 times.

Guedes’ contract with Coringão runs until August 2025 and Corinthians has 40% of the striker’s economic rights. Sporting is not the only one interested in the top scorer Alvinegro, recently, Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, probed the possibilities of removing the number 10 from Parque São Jorge.