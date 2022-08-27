Thiago, the Léo of Páginas da Vida and left the country after controversy

+Zezé Di Camargo reveals proximity to Lula in the past and assumes: “He went to my house”

How is Thiago Rodrigues, the Léo of Páginas da Vida?

Thiago Rodrigues, at age 41, was a great actor at Globo and gained prominence in several soap operas on the network.

Nowadays, according to TV História, he lives in Portugal, his children live here in Brazil with journalist Cris Dias, with whom he had a relationship.

Thiago has been alternating in several projects in the country, in 2004 he started his career as a cameo in ‘Um só Coração’.

In 2005, he joined Globo for good with Fernanda Vasconcellos in Malhação, in fact, it was with her that he made a romantic partner twice.

The second time was in Páginas da Vida, where he played the character Léo, and Fernanda played Nanda. Her third performance alongside her colleague was in Modern Times (2010). Before, Thiago was in Eterna Magia (2007) and A Favorita (2008), a telenovela that is being rerun.

Thiago Rodrigues was also part of the cast of Insensato Coração (2011), Guerra dos Sexos (2012), Sete Vidas (2015) and Rock Story, his last telenovela for Globo.

CHANGE

In 2019, he went to Record to play the villain Tobias, in Amor Sem Igual. Subsequently, he participated in the biblical serial Genesis (2021), as Judah, in the Joseph of Egypt phase.

Meanwhile he was also doing his work at TVI in Portugal. But, according to TV História, at Record he had inappropriate attitudes that cost him his stay there.

News came out at the time that were denied by the actor, according to him, they were fake news, he thanked the support of the cast of genesis for the channel time and for the support with the situation.