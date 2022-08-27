Tie between Corinthians and Fluminense breaks audience record of the year on closed TV

During the night of last Wednesday, Corinthians tied with Fluminense by 2 to 2, for the first game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel was broadcast by sportv and Premiereon closed TV, which gave the biggest audience of the year to the channels of Globe.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Mediathe two channels together, reached more than 7.4 million people during the confrontation that took place in Maracanã. The information is from wow.

The game started at 7:30 pm, staying out of open TV, as the Globe chose to broadcast São Paulo and Flamengo throughout the country, which started at 9:30 pm. The match between Corinthians and Fluminense was also broadcast on another platform, Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has not yet released audience data.

The channels were in the lead in audience, on closed TV, for more than five hours straight last Wednesday night. THE Globe had announced that the broadcast between São Paulo and Flamengo would be on spotv2, with the after-game of Corinthians and Fluminense on its main channel, but he took advantage of the moment and changed his grid, passing the match to the sportv.

Return matches only take place in mid-September. According to the table published by the CBF, Timão’s match, which takes place on a Thursday, the 15th, will not be broadcast on open TV. The duel between São Paulo and Flamengo, which takes place the day before, will be broadcast by Globein the open channel. Sportv, Premiere and Amazon Prime Videoalso convey the confrontation.

