Truck with around 25,000 official Flamengo items is stolen with a loss of R$ 1.6 million | Flamengo

A truck carrying official Flamengo items from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro was stolen last Wednesday night. The vehicle left the Adidas factory towards a warehouse in Rio with around 25,000 pieces, including shirts, coats and other products. There were also building materials from another company on the same transport.

The information was initially published by SBT. The stolen material was valued at more than R$1.6 million. The case is being investigated by the Cargo Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRFC).

The DRFC is even investigating videos circulating on Whatsapp groups in which men display stolen material and price the goods. Police officers are already aware that the cargo was sprayed and distributed at fairs in the North Zone and Baixada Fluminense. At the moment, the action is aimed at identifying the robbers and recipients.

Cargo Robbery and Theft Police investigate videos with stolen Flamengo shirts

The report tried to contact Adidas, but the company preferred not to comment. The fact is that there is dissatisfaction in relation to high expenses with insurance and transport. Flamengo, in turn, runs out of material to sell at first.

The cargo would be distributed to 80 stores in Flamengo, and the theft compromised all the stock for the month of September.

In Whatsapp groups, there are reports of sales of materials in communities in Rio de Janeiro. The Pavuna subway is one of the places mentioned, and the prices are well below those stipulated by the club and the supplier of sports equipment.

