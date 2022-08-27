Truck with thousands of Flamengo shirts is stolen in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

a truck from adidas with thousands of shirts of Flamengo was stolen on Wednesday night (24), near the Washington Luís Highway, in Rio de Janeiro. The estimated loss is BRL 1.6 million..

The case was registered at the Cargo Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRFC).

In a statement, the Military Police stated that it recovered the truck on Thursday (25), in the region of Nova Campina, Duque de Caxias, but did not find the goods. Five men suspected of involvement in the crime were arrested. A large amount of drugs was seized from them. The incident was forwarded to the 60th DP (Imbariê).

This Friday (26), people announced on messaging apps the sale of supposedly original shirts in Pavuna, North Zone of Rio. While the black and red is offered for R$100 and the white R$80, the regatta is advertised for R$50. In stores, shirts for the current season are found for values ​​close to R$300.

A photo circulating on messaging apps shows several of them piled up. Other videos show shirts and other Adidas products, also said to be original. It has not been confirmed whether the parts came from the stolen shipment.