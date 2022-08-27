Trump had documents that put intelligence at risk – 08/26/2022 – World

After more than two weeks of arm wrestling with Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice released this Friday (26) details of the search warrant of the operation that seized documents at the Republican’s home on the 8th. a court order.

The document explains the reasons why it was necessary to send the police to the republican’s house, in an unprecedented initiative against a former president that intensified the mood in the country – with the right to a series of threats and an attack by a supporter of the politician. against security officers in Ohio.

According to the material released this Friday, between May 16 and 18, FBI agents analyzed boxes delivered by the former president to the National Archives earlier this year. The package arrived at the body that manages the documents of former presidents after some insistence, a year after the Republican left office and took the material with him.

When the US federal police analyzed the contents, they found 184 documents – 64 of them marked as confidential, 92 as secret and 25 as top secret –, several of them with annotations of the former president.

According to the report, unauthorized access to this material could “result in harm to national security.” There were documents pointing to “clandestine human sources”, which could describe operations, techniques and procedures of intelligence agents abroad, for example. However, details of what the papers contained were not disclosed.

China, middle land Receive in your email the great topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

The former president’s possession of these documents has raised concerns about the possibility of more confidential information being with him. The warrant then authorized security agents to seize “all documents and records that constitute evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items illegally possessed.”

On August 8, agents entered the former president’s home at the Mar-a-Lago resort and seized another 20 boxes of documents, with a number of them marked as classified, as well as photos and notes.

Among the possible crimes for which the Republican is investigated in this case are violations of the law on espionage, obstruction of justice and destruction of official documents. In the document asking for authorization for the search operation, prosecutors say there is “probably reason to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found” at Trump’s home.

The search operation was authorized by Judge Bruce Reinhart of a courthouse in South Florida.

The warrant also reveals for the first time what may be the Justice Department’s source of information, “a significant number of civilian witnesses” who would have known of the documents at the former president’s home – without further details.

Trump mocks stripes in report released on search warrant Report with arguments that supported the search warrant against Trump, with tags that the Justice Department claimed to have included to preserve the safety of witnesses, and a message released by the former president mocking the episode, highlighting his campaign slogan – Reuters and Disclosure

With 38 pages, the document released this Friday has a series of passages covered with stripes, under the justification of “protecting the security and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses, in addition to security agents, as well as protecting the integrity of the investigation”. ” ongoing.

“The government needs to protect the identity of these witnesses to ensure their safety,” reads another document. Amid rising tensions in the country and the risk of political violence, there could be “retaliation, intimidation, harassment or even threats to physical safety,” Judge Reinhart said.

In response, the former president released a photo of a piece of paper that had similar stripes covering text, leaving only the words “Make America Great Again,” his campaign slogan visible. “They forgot a page,” the note reads.

There was resistance in the Department of Justice – the body to which the FBI, which carried out the operation is subordinated – to bring the warrant to light, also on the grounds that it could hamper investigations. However, news organizations such as the New York Times and the Washington Post have also entered the dispute and filed lawsuits asking for the release of the material, on the grounds that the public interest trumps other reasons for secrecy.

The DoJ has been advancing against Trump on other fronts as well, hearing people close to the Republican as witnesses in an inquiry into the former president’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress.