TSE minister orders networks to delete fake news about Lula

Decision affects profiles on Facebook, TikTok and Kwai; video suggests that PT is against 13th salary and vacation

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), ordered Facebook, TikTok and Kwai to exclude videos that would be inducing voters to believe that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, would be against the 13th salary, vacation pay, among other labor rights.

A video released by profiles on the 3 social networks shows the PT claiming to be “I need to take” workers’ rights. At the time, however, the candidate criticized businessmen and stated that they would like their rights to be revoked.

According to Lula’s defense, this is disinformation with the aim of misleading the electorate. The candidate’s lawyers also accused the profiles of a negative election campaign. The TSE minister agreed.

“In the specific case, I verify, from the outset, that the contested publications reveal a serious decontextualization of the speech made by the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to the point of completely altering its meaning, converting the message to the opposite sense of what it reveals”, said. Here is the full text of the decision (53 KB).

“The decontextualization of speeches, in this case, led to the creation of a discursive content never said and diametrically opposed to what was effectively defended by the candidate, authorizing the corrective intervention of this Electoral Justice”concluded the judge.

In addition to deleting the videos, the minister ordered Facebook, TikTok and Kwai to provide the data of the profiles that spread the fake news about Lula, such as the IP address of the accounts.