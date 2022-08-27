Explosions thundered in the vicinity of the nuclear isotope storage

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – Ukrainian troops are purposefully shooting at the dry nuclear waste warehouse at the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. Only this Friday (26), ten attacks were made in the storage area. No damage was reported, said the member of the main council of the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov.

Explosions thundered in the vicinity of the nuclear isotope storage.

“Today (26) there were ten attacks in the area of ​​the dry nuclear fuel waste storage facility. The Ukrainian side is purposefully aiming there. The command was clearly given to hit precisely there,” Rogov said.

At the same time, Rogov emphasized that there is no reason for the evacuation of the local population.

The deposit is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, near Energodar.

It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of number of units and installed capacity.

Since March, the facility has been under the protection of the Russian military.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the order for the Russian military to adopt the protection of the plant in terms of preventing leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.

The Ukrainian military continues to regularly bomb Energodar, the surrounding villages and the territory of the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant adjacent to the city.

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.