UMIDIGI F3 5G with discount coupon for R$ 938 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The UMIDIGI F3 5G smartphone is a great recommendation to import. After all, it brings a good camera setup, support for 5G and a good chipset. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$ 938 in up to 6 interest-free installments on the card.

For those unfamiliar, the UMIDIGI F3 5G is built around a 6.7-inch screen that houses a 16MP front camera. On the back, it includes a 48MP main camera and two 8MP and 5MP sensors. Additionally, there is a large 5150mAh battery that supports up to 18w charging.

Under the hood, the smartphone features the powerful Dimensity 700 chip alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. There’s also support for NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Plus, it comes out of the box with the Android 12 system out of the box.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.7 inch LCD

6.7 inch LCD Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700

MediaTek Dimension 700 GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Mali-G57 MC2 RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Native Storage: 128GB UFS 2.1

128GB UFS 2.1 Back camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP System: android 12

android 12 Others: Multi-function NFC, fingerprint reader.

On sale for a limited time, the UMIDIGI F3 5G is great value for money:

