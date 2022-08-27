understand what it’s for and how to use it

Simvastatin is a drug generally indicated for the reduction of high bad cholesterol (LDL). According to information from the Ministry of Health, high concentrations of LDL cholesterol can reduce blood flow, affecting organs such as the heart, intestine, brain, arms and legs, in addition to compromising arterial function.







According to endocrinologist Dr. Gabriela Iervolino, although the drug prevents several health problems, it must be ingested with care, as the amount of doses indicated depends on the condition of each patient. “Every diabetic over the age of 40 needs to take a statin, that is, a simvastatin, which belongs to the statin class, as well as those who have had a heart attack, stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) and who have high family cholesterol. These are some examples, there are others, but it is necessary to present the case to a doctor to be something individual”, explains the doctor.

How to take simvastatin?

This medication must be prescribed by a doctor and is usually taken at night, preferably after the last meal, as it helps in the drug concentration in the body to reduce the production of cholesterol in the blood, as explained by the endocrinologist. “[A sinvastatina] It’s a medicine that will only take effect after you fast, that’s why you have to take it at night, after dinner or just before bed”, says the professional.

According to Dr. Gabriela Iervolino, when ingested on an empty stomach, the drug is able to make the cell reduce the production of cholesterol. That way, even if the cell needs cholesterol, it will take it from the blood and decrease the amount of LDL. “So if you take the medicine during the day, it won’t work, because you don’t fast during the day.”

Does simvastatin help you lose weight?

Side effects gives simvastatin

According to information in the drug leaflet, among the adverse side effects presented by the drug are:

Constipation;

Headache;

Weakness;

Liver problems;

Hypersensitivity.

In addition to these effects, the endocrinologist highlights the muscle pain. “The most common side effect of simvastatin is muscle pain. This can be associated with the side effect of a blood test change, CPK (creatine phosphokinase) change, or not. have the symptom and the exam changed. Another very common effect is the change in the liver exam”, says Dr. Gabriela Iervolino.

Interaction with other medications

When not guided by a physician, the combination between medicines it can alter its effects and cause health damage, and simvastatin is no different. Therefore, Dr. Gabriela Iervolino lists which drugs combined with simvastatin can increase or decrease its action time:

Remedies that reduce your results:

Isoniazid;

Carbamazepine;

Phenobarbital;

Rifampicin.

Medications that can increase their effects:

Fluconazole (antifungal);

Clarithromycin and erythromycin (antibiotic);

Diltiazem (high blood pressure);

fuchsine (anxiety)

Remedy for HIV.

Therefore, it is important to consult a doctor before taking any type of medication.

Contraindications

Typically, simvastatin is not recommended for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive. It is also not recommended for children under 10 years of age and people allergic to any component present in its composition. Other patients who need to be careful with this drug are those who have already had rhabdomyolysis, a disease characterized by inflammation of the muscles, as the doctor explains.