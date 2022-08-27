Unemployment insurance up to BRL 2,106.08? How do I get the value?

People who work with a formal contract may not even know all of their rights. However, the Consolidation of Labor Laws offers several possibilities for assistance in times of need.

One of them is unemployment insurance. This modality exists to help the worker who is sent away without just cause. Thus, it is possible that he can maintain himself for a period, until he finds a new opportunity.

Unemployment insurance

With the coronavirus pandemic, many people ended up losing their jobs. In this way, the search for unemployment insurance assistance has increased greatly in recent times.

The benefit proposes to pay three to five installments to the worker who was fired without just cause, depending on some necessary rules to be followed. Thus, the maximum value of each installment can reach up to R$ 2,106

This insurance calculation will take into account all the time the person worked and also the average of the last three wages received before dismissal. Therefore, it is necessary to understand that the installments should not be less than the amount of R$ 1,212.

After the end of the contract, that is, the dismissal, the person must apply for the receipt of assistance within a maximum of 120 days.

Who gets?

This benefit was created with the objective of helping the worker who goes through the situation of dismissal. So, this is a way of providing a kind of income until the person gets a new job.

In this way, to be entitled to payment to people who are hired through the CLT regime and were dismissed without just cause. Those who had their contract suspended due to participation in professional qualification may also benefit.

People who work as professional fishermen are going through the closed season, where it is not allowed to pick up the product. They can also welcome those who have been rescued from a situation that resembles slavery.

In addition, other issues need to be taken into account. For example, the worker who applies for the benefit for the first time will need to work for a minimum period of 12 months with a formal contract.

Those who apply for the second time must follow the time of 9 months. In the third onwards, it is necessary to have spent at least 6 months working. However, it is worth remembering that between one application period and another, the employee must wait 16 months.

People who wish to submit the request for receipt can carry out the process without leaving home via the gov.br account or by calling 158.

