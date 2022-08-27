Unimed offers free functional training this Saturday, 27

Action free and open to the public, promoting the healthwill be held this Saturday, 26th, at Espaço Unimed Movimenta, which is located in the landfill of Iracema Beach. The initiative will have a functional training promoted by the Unimed Ativa team. The program starts at 6 am.

After the exercises, snacks and giveaways will be offered. In addition to carrying out specific actions, Espaço Unimed Movimenta offers sports equipment on loan, which are accessible from Wednesday to Sunday, from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Activities accessories stay for up to 1 hour with the person who donates can or packet of powdered milk. At the end of the action, whatever is donated will be given to institutions that serve children in early childhood.

According to Unimed, those who are customers of the company can use the equipment for free, upon presentation of their health plan card, but, if they wish, they can also participate in the donation.

Unimed Ativa, according to the health plan, is an additional benefit to the health plan, which provides specialized sports advisory services for the practice of running and walking in the open air for customers, employees and doctors.

The initiative will feature functional training promoted by the Unimed Ativa team. Programming starts at 6 am. (Photo: Publicity)











Service

Free functional training

Where: Landfill at Praia de Iracema, at the height of Historiador Raimundo Girão avenue (near the Beira Mar boardwalk, between Ildefonso Albano and Barão de Aracati streets)

When: Saturday, August 27, from 6 am

Duration: 40 to 50 minutes per group

