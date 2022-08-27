US corn crop alert

“As we move west, we have lower and lower yields on corn. A lot of difficulty with lack of humidity, which occurred from the beginning of July to mid-August”. The statement is from Daniel Basse, president of the North American consultancy AgResource Company, which participates in the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour in the United States.

“We changed our path, swerving more to the West, because that’s where the productivity drop really is. If there is to be a loss in the US this year, it will be in western Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri,” added the commodity economist.

The private and voluntary inspection tour of the crops ends this Thursday, August 25th, and better yields are expected in the states of Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois. Corn yield was set at 177.8 bushel per acre, down compared to the three-year average of 178.2 bushel per acre.

“Indiana’s soybean pod count stood at 1166 versus a 3-year average of 1148. Indiana corn should be average and soybean yield potential will depend on the weather forecast for the end of the season. In Nebraska, corn yield and soybean pod counts were lower compared to the 3-year average. As a result, the market saw a reduction in the state’s income potential, in addition to disappointing yields in South Dakota,” says AgResource Company.

AND THE PRICES, HOW ARE THEY?

While the harvest is about to begin in the Midwest, market analysts say, the transition from old to new harvests will produce a reduction in the cash basis purchase offer. “These have already started to fall on Tuesday in the futures rally, with corn down 20 cents on the dollar and soybeans being offered against November. Many end users have coverage until September 10th and are not willing to pay premiums for spot offers. Soy crushers are looking to fill the supply,” they say.

AgResource believes that “one should not follow the price rally, and the risks are tilted to the downside once the Pro Farmer Tour ends. Soybeans are likely to lead the downside as the US has the potential to produce a record crop in September. November soybean futures are not justified before the US harvest.”