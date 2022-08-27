US government discloses rationale for seizure at Trump resort

× reproduction

Under court order, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released, this Friday (26), an edited version of the affidavitaffidavit in writing, which supported the search and seizure operation at Donald Trump’s main Florida residence, the Mar-a-Lago resort (pictured), on Aug.

The DOJ did not reveal the contents of the confidential US government documents seized in the operation, but said that there is “probable cause to believe” that other illegally taken documents from the presidency remain at the resort.

there is also “probable cause to believe” to believe officials will find evidence of Trump’s attempted obstruction of justice in this or another unspecified case.

The editing of affidavit this Friday also reveals that “a significant number of civilian witnesses” they knew that these confidential documents were in Mar-a-Lago.

The DOJ fears that their eventual publication could compromise government spies and informants.

The Department also reported that other confidential documents illegally taken by Trump from the presidency had previously been obtained by other means.

