US government reveals document that motivated searches of Trump’s house; understand







Sworn affidavit was used in order to search Trump’s home Photo: US District Court for Southern District of Florida / BBC News Brazil

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a highly sensitive court document that could help shed light on the motives that led to the searches of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

According to the order of Judge Bruce Reinhart, responsible for the case, to release the affidavit used in the request to carry out the operation, the US government had until noon this Friday (26/8) local time (1 pm). of Brasilia) to do this.

The 38-page document was released with many excerpts withheld at the request of the DOJ, which said it feared its full disclosure could jeopardize the investigation. Of the 38 pages, 21 are mostly or completely hidden.

In the statement, the DOJ described its work as a “criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records.”

Among the more interesting revelations in the undisclosed excerpts are the documents Trump withdrew from the White House after leaving the presidency and which were delivered in boxes to the National Archives in May.





Disclosure of such a document is uncommon Photo: US District Court for Southern District of Florida / BBC News Brazil

The statement states that, based on a preliminary review, the boxes contained “many confidential records” alongside all kinds of “newspapers, magazines, print news articles, photos, miscellaneous prints, notes, presidential correspondence, personnel and records.” presidential elections.” Of the fifteen boxes delivered at the time, 14 of them contained confidential information. According to the statement, there were 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 documents marked as secret, and 25 documents marked as top secret.





Document had many sections hidden Photo: US District Court for Southern District of Florida / BBC News Brazil

“The most significant concern was that the highly confidential documents were unfolded, mixed with other records, and otherwise misidentified,” the document reads.

According to the statement, confidential documents held at Mar-a-Lago likely contained some of the best-kept secrets in the US national security community.

Among a series of documents turned over to the National Archives earlier this year, FBI agents found confidential records that may contain information from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA). ).Some records marked as highly confidential may refer to information about spies in foreign countries whose lives would be at risk if their identities were revealed. Others were marked with a reference to intelligence gathering involving suspected espionage or terrorism. found records that may contain intercepts of signals from foreign communications and intelligence not intended to be released to foreign governments or citizens, as well as records that must not be shared without the approval of their original owner. The statement further states that several of the documents appear to contain handwritten notes of the former president.

There are “reasons to believe” that there are “additional documents” with confidential information still in Trump’s Florida home, the statement said.





Trump said disclosure was ‘total public relations subterfuge by FBI and DOJ’ Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

In addition, the statement states that the documents would also be stored in an unsecured location, which may have been of particular concern to the government, as there have been cases where foreigners have gained access to Trump’s home in Mar-a-La. Lake.

“There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the facility,” he adds.

The statement concealed information about federal agents involved in the case and government witnesses who, if their identities were exposed, according to the Justice Department, could be subjected to “retaliation, intimidation or harassment and even threats to their physical safety.”

reactions

A statement of this type to be released, even with many parts of it hidden, is unusual.

Donald Trump reacted to the disclosure on his social media platform, Truth Social.





FBI Searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“Declaration with many parts hidden! Nothing mentioning ‘nuclear,’ a total FBI and DOJ PR ploy,” Trump reacted. Lago – “I should never have allowed my house to break into.”

Reinhart withdrew from a court battle between Hillary Clinton and Trump in June. Judges tend to abstain from cases whenever there is a conflict of interest, but they don’t have to reveal what that conflict is. But Trump’s lawyers asked him to explain why he granted a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago, but if said he was unable to exercise his judicial powers in Trump’s case with Clinton.





Joe Biden declined to comment on the matter. Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Trump added: “What’s changed? Why didn’t he withdraw from this case? Obama must be very proud of him now!” Reinhart donated $1,000 to former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and also donated to candidates republicans.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the matter when asked by journalists on Friday. “We think it’s inappropriate,” Jean-Pierre said. She said President Joe Biden believes it is important for the DOJ to conduct an “independent investigation.”

Biden himself was confronted by reporters, who asked him for an opinion, as he stood outside the White House. “I won’t comment. I don’t know the details. I don’t even want to know,” Biden said. “Let the Department of Justice handle it.”

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-62692539