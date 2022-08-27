US Justice Department Releases Document That Justified Searches of Trump’s House | World

The US Department of Justice on Friday released an edited version of the testimony it used to obtain court approval for searches of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

The disclosure revealed some new details about the confidential documents Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home until January of this year, from handwritten notes by the president to information on national intelligence sources.

It also showed efforts by Trump representatives to prove that he had the authority to declassify the documents.

Of the 32-page document, 23 contained a lot of undisclosed (edited) content, 11 of which were completely erased.

Also released was a letter from Trump’s defense attorney, Evan Corcorcan, who wrote to the department on May 25 to complain about the Justice Department’s investigation.

The disclosure was already expected, as it follows a determination by the US Justice of Thursday (25), and may shed more light on the evidence that justified the unprecedented search – Trump, upon leaving the presidency, took more than hundreds of confidential and state-owned documents from the White House..

The Department of Justice – an equivalent of a Ministry of Justice – was against such disclosure, which, for the agency, jeopardizes an ongoing criminal investigation, as well as revealing witness information and making investigative techniques public.

On August 8, to recover part of these papers, the FBI carried out a search and seizure operation on Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, which was revealed by the former president himself.

What is known about the operation?

On the night of August 8, former US President Donald Trump published a note in which he claimed that a group of FBI agents was carrying out an operation in his house in Mar-a-Lago.

It wasn’t a forcible break-in, as the FBI tipped off the Secret Service, which protects the former president, before arriving, according to NBC. Inside, they spent hours searching the house. They even opened a safe.

After FBI searches, Trump supporters gather outside the former president’s home

The search warrant authorized FBI agents to seize materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to investigate crimes related to the Espionage Act, which prohibits unauthorized retention of national security information that could harm the United States or help an adversary. .

Along with the warrant, an inventory of what was seized by the FBI in Mar-a-Lago was released: 11 sets of confidential documents, including four that were top secret and three that were secret.

Why did the FBI do the operation?

The statement should have important information as to why the FBI executed a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago on Aug. most secret of secrecy.