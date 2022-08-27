Usiminas drops 6%; Coke oven renovation will cost more than expected

Usiminas shares are down more than 6% after the company announced a capex above market expectations for the renovation of coke oven 2 at its Ipatinga plant.

The company said it will spend R$ 1.1 billion for emergency and definitive repairs at the coke oven, which is a furnace for processing coal, one of the components of steel production.

The market was expecting spending on the order of R$ 500 million.

The additional R$600 million in capex amount to close to 5% of the market cap of the company, noted the analyst Daniel Sasson of Itaú BBA.

In this magnitude of expenses, Usiminas is practically building a new coke oven, said an analyst at the buyside.

Usiminas had already signaled to the market the need for repairs to the coke oven in call of second quarter results.

Usiminas also revised the expenses with the renovation of blast furnace 3 of the same plant by R$633 million due to the impact of inflation on the project’s costs, approved in 2019. The updated value of this renovation increased to R$2.7 billion.

“This blast furnace is very old, and in order to continue operating, the company needs to renovate it. In the case of coke oven, the problem is similar, but until recently this need for repair was not mapped by the market,” said a manager.

The company maintained a capex estimate of BRL 2.05 billion for 2022 and is estimating a capex of BRL 2.4 billion for 2023.

In the coke oven renovation, most of the expenses – R$ 951 million – will be concentrated between 2024 and 2026. In the blast furnace, the highest expenditure forecast is in 2023, with R$ 1.2 billion.

Analyst Thiago Lofiego, from Bradesco BBI, said that the magnitude of capex for the coke oven renovation was a negative surprise and investors should be more cautious in relation to the increase in the company’s investment needs in the coming years.

With the announcement, he expects the estimated capex for Usiminas to rise from BRL 2.1 billion to BRL 2.5 billion in 2023; and from BRL 1.3 billion to BRL 1.9 billion in 2024.

Despite the negative impact, Usiminas is unleveraged – it ended the second quarter with a net cash of R$ 455 million – and this capex additional charge should not affect the company’s balance sheet in the coming years.

An analyst of buyside said that there was some pressure for the company to distribute dividends, due to the cash position of the second quarter, but Usiminas had already been signaling that before that it would need to close the costs of renovations in the blast furnace and coke oven.

“With the new numbers, the market will be able to redo these estimates for dividends,” said the analyst.

Ana Paula Ragazzi