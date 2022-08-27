Verstappen sets best time, but Sainz takes pole at Belgian GP | formula 1

One of the most traditional on the calendar, the Formula 1 Belgian GP is always a promise of great emotions. But after a “non-race” in 2021, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit was home to a more than confusing classification in 2022: Max Verstappen had the best time, but Carlos Sainz is the one who will start ahead on Sunday.

Despite the result on the tracks, the final starting grid was defined by a series of penalties to drivers for modifications in the power units beyond what was foreseen by the regulations – among those penalized are Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon , Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher also come out of the bottom.

1 of 9 Carlos Sainz will start ahead at the Belgian GP

In practice, the first two rows will have, in this order: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Despite having the best time, Verstappen will be 15th; Leclerc, with the fourth time, started in 16th.

If it weren’t for the penalties for Esteban Ocon, the two Alpines would have started ahead of the Mercedes. Ocon and Alonso set the fifth and sixth fastest times, followed by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The start of the Belgian GP will be this Sunday at 10 am. ge tracks everything in real time.

1 – Carlos Sainz / 2 – Sergio Perez

3 – Fernando Alonso / 4 – Lewis Hamilton

5 – George Russell / 6 – Alexander Albon

7 – Daniel Ricciardo / 8 – Pierre Gasly

9 – Lance Stroll / 10 – Sebastian Vettel

11 – Nicholas Latifi / 12 – Kevin Magnussen

13 – Yuki Tsunoda / 14 – Valtteri Bottas

15 – Max Verstappen / 16 – Charles Leclerc

17 – Esteban Ocon / 18 – Lando Norris

19 – Guanyu Zhou / 20 – Mick Schumacher

Qualifying result (no penalties)

2 of 9 Provisional result of the classification of the Belgian GP. Max Verstappen was penalized and started in 15th even with the best time

The situation is really confusing. Valtteri Bottas received 20 penalty positions in total: 15 for changes to the power unit, five for changes to the gearbox parts. In a normal scenario, this would already send the Finn to 20th position, had he not done the last half, as he did in Spa.

Article 28.3 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations provides that a driver who receives more than 15 penalty positions for changes in the UP would start from the back of the grid – Bottas, then, is at the limit, despite having 20 penalty positions in total.

3 of 9 Smirking: Verstappen set the best time, but will start 15th at the Belgian GP

But Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher received the “back of the grid” penalty, also for modifications to the UPs beyond what was allowed. Therefore, these six must start behind Bottas, with positions between them defined by their performance in the qualifying.

In practice, the group from the back will start in the following order in Spa, starting in 14th position: Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Ocon, Norris, Zhou and Schumacher.

Q1 – 5 outs and 18 minutes

Mick Schumacher was the first to set a time, with 1:47.929. With about ten minutes left, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took the lead, but were soon overtaken by Charles Leclerc and Sérgio Pérez, the latter with 1:45.377. Carlos Sainz then clocked a 1m45s050 – but Max Verstappen lowered the time even further to 1m44s581.

4 of 9 Max Verstappen in Q1 qualifying for the Belgian GP

With two and a half minutes on the clock, the cars started to return to the track, but the two Red Bulls and the two Ferraris followed in the pits. Between Russell and Hamilton’s Mercedes, Alex Albon headed to Q2 with the sixth time, confirming Williams’ good performance in the first sector at Spa.

5 of 9 Final result of Q1 qualifying for the Belgian GP

ELIMINATED

16th – SEBASTIAN VETTEL (ASTON MARTIN)

17th – NICHOLAS LATIFI (WILLIAMS)

18th – KEVIN MAGNUSSEN (HAAS)

19th – YUKI TSUNODA (ALPHATAURI)

20th – VALTTERI BOTTAS (ALFA ROMEO)

Q2 – 5 outs and 15 minutes

Hamilton set the first time of the segment with a 1m46s622, but was soon overtaken by teammate Russell. The two Red Bulls then arrived to end the party, recording times below 1m45s: Verstappen did 1m44s723; Perez scored 1m44s794.

6 of 9 Charles Leclerc was fastest in Q2 in Belgium

With the timer reset – and the two RBRs in the pits – Charles Leclerc clocked 1m44s551 and took the lead. Sainz, in fourth, was 0s867 behind his teammate. Alexander Albon was featured once again, moving into Q3 for the first time with Williams in tenth.

7 of 9 Q2 Qualifying Result for the Belgian GP

ELIMINATED

11th – DANIEL RICCIARDO (MCLAREN)

12th – PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI)

13th – GUANYU ZHOU (ALFA ROMEO)

14th – LANCE STROLL (ASTON MARTIN)

15th – MICK SCHUMACHER (HAAS)

Q3 – 12 minutes and the dispute by the pole

Fighting for a pole that, in practice, was worth P15, Verstappen left and dropped from 1m44, with 1m43s665. The Dutchman was 0s632 ahead of Sainz in the second half. The marks remained, but pole went to the Spaniard due to penalties.

Without being able to fight for the first starting position with Leclerc, Ferrari made a mess and spent a new set of Monegasque soft tyres. On a lap launched in Q3, the driver asked “what are these tires?” and heard “sorry, it was a mistake”.

8 of 9 Q3 final times in the Belgian GP qualifying