Via (VIIA3), Magalu (MGLU3) and Americanas (AMER3): proximity between Black Friday and the World Cup represents a challenge for retailers

The World Cup is usually a positive trigger for the performance of retail companies, mainly due to the sale of televisions and sporting goods, with people wanting to see the games in better quality and wearing the national team uniform. This year, however, unlike previous editions, the sporting event will be in the fourth quarter and will coincide with other important dates, which could become an adversity for the sector.

According to XP Investimentos, which attended events and lectures aimed at e-commerce entrepreneurs, there was a certain fear with the overlap between the World Cup and Black Friday and also with the proximity of the end-of-year festivities.

In the second quarter earnings conference calls, when asked about the prospects for the end of the year, an expression became constant among executives from companies such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3): “cautiously optimistic ”.

“This year’s World Cup will take place in the fourth quarter, the strongest for retail due to the holiday season and major events (eg Black Friday and Christmas). Proximity increases the complexity of forecasting supply, demand and logistics”, opens XP Investimentos in a report.

According to analysts at the brokerage, although the sporting event is normally a lever for selling TVs and sporting goods, it also tends to reduce the flow of customers in stores when there are games.

“Sales have not yet accelerated as much and are below 2018 levels by approximately 30%, suggesting that the recovery may still occur throughout the third and fourth quarters, although potentially mitigated by the anticipation of consumption of durable goods during the pandemic, combined with a still tight disposable income”, point out Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, specialists at the house.

During the pandemic, online commerce recorded strong sales of electronics – people, isolated at home and spending little on services, chose to buy new gadgets, video games and televisions, adapting their leisure options and living areas. When comparing online sales in 2021 and 2021, according to a Criteo survey, video game sales jumped 412% and television sales jumped 248%.

In addition to this concern, XP also highlights that retailers fear that people will not be able to spend as much at Christmas or Black Friday, due to the budget allocated to the World Cup.

“The scenario for retailers is one of uncertainty. On top of all this, customer circulation should be impacted, given that social events involving gaming tend to take place all day, and quick, low-cost Black Friday deliveries can be compromised, with game-day working hours adjusted. by half”, they add.

The first two Brazilian games at the event take place on the eve of both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

According to XP, finally, the retailers intend to distribute the promotions over the next few months to try to remedy the issue of proximity.

“While we view the World Cup’s overlap with Black Friday as a risk to demand, the outlook differs across categories,” the analysts explain.

For them, durable goods and TVs are likely to gain ground, as well as food retail, with consumers holding more social events. On the other hand, however, companies of discretionary consumption and dependent on the movement of people must face challenges as the more widespread Black Friday sale, with tight consumer budgets and end-of-year celebrations, can partially mitigate the effect of this overlap.

XP Investimentos sees Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) and Assaí (ASAI3) as the biggest beneficiaries of the World Cup, while names like Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Multilaser (MLAS3) could register upside risks.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related