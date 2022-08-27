Virada Cultural de BH: event returns in 2022 with more than 250 attractions – Cultura

Virada Cultural invites the population of BH to experience new ways of occupying the city.

(photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

On the 3rd and 4th of September, Virada Cultural will once again occupy the streets of downtown Belo Horizonte. In a partnership between the Instituto Perifrico and the City Hall of the capital, more than 250 attractions will be part of the program for the 2022 edition of the event, which invites the population to experience new ways of occupying the city. In this edition, the 7th of the event that has been held since 2013, the Municipal Culture Department and the Municipal Culture Foundation promote a 30% increase in artistic attractions that take place on the paths between the stages. With the theme “Virada & Misturada, we are happier together”, the event has totally free activities in Parque Municipal, Praa da Estao, Viaduto Santa Tereza, Avenida dos Andradas, Rua Guaicurus, Aaro Reis and Praa Sete.

According to the Municipal Secretary of Culture, Eliane Parreiras, Virada strengthens the resumption of the culture economy, moving several production chains. “After the great challenges faced by the cultural sector in the last two years with the pandemic, art returns to the streets and stages, moving creative energies”, highlights secretary Eliane.

The president of the Municipal Culture Foundation, Luciana Fres, emphasizes that the increase in activities in the routes between stages will make the city more fun and accessible, guaranteeing the success of the event.

The Belo Horizonte City Hall has detailed some attractions and promises, soon, to publicize the complete program.

Station occupation

This edition of Virada promises to reinvent and expand the occupation of Praça da Estação. The event invites agents who have been promoting the occupation of the space for some years: “Praia da Estação” will receive beach furniture and hammocks; the work “As Serpentes”, by the artist Jaider Eisbel, and the collective “Homem Gaiola 1MPAR” with mapping, laser and projection will be in the building of the Museum of Arts and Crafts. Soap football, human tot, angel bike and other interventions complement the activities in the space.

The main parties of the capital also pass through the square: Masterplano, Eleganza, Transa! and @bsurda.

city ​​park

The collective “Duas Ideias” created LED rings and illuminated signs with emblematic phrases for the trees and gardens, creating a dreamlike installation. Two stages will also be set up with activities for 24 hours, one in front of the Francisco Nunes Theater and the other on the lawn, next to the Palace of Arts.

The Amaznia Festival also passes through the park, with initiatives related to the defense of Serra do Curral and shows by Fernanda Takai, Nath Rodrigues, Ka Guajajara, Marcelo Veronez + Coral Srgio Perer and Swing Safado.

Intervenes and Other Languages

on Av. Assis Chateaubriand takes place the “Mundialito de Rolim”, next to the “Corrida Maluca”, a joyful championship of rolims. “Cine Quintal” presents a cinema program focusing on art and culture, showing the documentaries “Duelo de MCs”, “Encontro de Pajs”, “Filme de Rua”, and others. The project “The streets speak” takes Silvi Clapp’s projections, based on urban art records in the capital.

Balanos will be arranged by the Viela group on Avenida dos Andradas, under the Santa Tereza Viaduct. The interactive installation “Prisma”, in the subway tunnel, is composed of shadows, colors and sounds generated by the movement of people.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Diogo Finelli