Vitão’s predictions for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

The endless Brazilian Pontozzz corridozzz Championship, in terms of the title dispute, which is what matters most, has been over for a long time! Fluminense x Palmeiras is not the end of anything, but the armagedonic fight against sticking remains exciting.

And, due to the wide distribution of vacancies, those who don’t fall are almost automatically classified for some international cup.

Predictions for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

Goiás 1 x 0 Atletico GO

Clássico always brings balance, but Goiás has a superior campaign and has the field and crowd factors. Jorginho, coach of the Dragon, is at risk.

Coritiba 1 x 0 Avai

The confrontation of the two teams that have just risen will leave the loser in a high-risk situation to return to Serie B. The field command gives slight favoritism to the champion of Paraná.

Fluminense 0 x 1 Palmeiras

Fluminense will undoubtedly win the supreme and very important possession of the ball. Now, in terms of the score, it’s more unpredictable. The advantage of the fired leader Palmeiras is that they enter the field for two results. And even if he loses, which is not likely, but possible, his leadership will not be even close to being threatened.

Ceará 2 x 1 Athletico-PR

Since the departure of Dorival Júnior, Vozão has not met. And you need to start scoring again so you don’t see the Z4 approach. The Hurricane has a very good campaign, but it is never easy to be a visitor in Castelão’s pasture.

America-MG 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

Current champion, Atlético-MG is the biggest disappointment of the Brasileirão and will not have an easy life in the classic with Coelho.

Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Fortaleza

Former lantern, Fortaleza left the Z4 behind and is the leader of the return with four victories and must balance forces with São Paulo, a team that will play every chance of success in the season in the South American, the Series B of America southern.

Botafogo 0 x 2 Flamengo

In Brasília, in the first round, with “assistance” from VAR, which operated Flamengo and annulled a legal goal by Gabigol, gave Fogão. In the return, even with the B team, the favoritism is red and black, but, as the philosopher Jardel immortalized, “classic is classic and vice versa”.

Cuiabá 1 x 1 Santos

Dourado’s fight is not to enter the Z4; that of Peixe, counting on the probable expansion of the G6 to G8 or G9, is to pinch a little mouth in the pre-Libertadores-2023.

Internacional 2 x 0 Youth

Youth has already fallen. And Colorado, which will continue in line for the Brazilian, a competition it hasn’t won since 1979, has a real chance to do its homework and join the G4.

Corinthians 2 x 1 Bragantino

As the Copa do Brasil is only back on September 15, it’s hard to believe that VP will climb the reserve. If they choose the team they have to start, without invention, against the disappointing Bragantino, Corinthians has a great chance of nipping in three points. Right after the match, around 11:30 pm this Monday, Ricardo Perrone and I commanded the Live from Corinthians at the UOL Esporte.

I'm Vitor Guedes and I have a name to uphold. And care, of course, comes from ZL! It's us at UOL!

Look:

