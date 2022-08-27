Volkswagen launches truck subscription program

Subscription car rental is a common practice around the world, but now an innovation must prove to be a hand on the wheel for those who need a truck. Volkswagen created a subscription program for leasing this type of vehicle. Check out how the VW Truck Rental business model works.

Read more: 5 USED cars with automatic transmission; amounts up to BRL 30,000

According to the German manufacturer, the idea of ​​having a subscription program for leasing trucks comes with the proposal to facilitate fleet management. The company is first automaker in Brazil to offer the service.

Truck Rental

Through the VW Truck Rental service, the truck subscription program should favor smaller companies, in addition to self-employed professionals. Especially those who find it difficult to get credit and renew their fleet. Hiring Truck Rental is now available at 150 dealership stores throughout Brazil.

Those who want to rent a truck will have six Volkswagen models available. While the service is publicized and known throughout the country, the company has selected one hundred vehicles for rental, but it can increase this number easily, according to the demand for the service.

Among the advantages of leasing these cars, we have the use of modern vehicles with a basic insurance package and use of technologies most current. One of them is vehicle telemetry. This is nothing more than a system capable of collecting different vehicle data. For example: the location, speed and even the temperature of the engine.

According to the announcement made by Volkswagen, the subscription program for leasing trucks will have packages ranging from R$3,679 to R$15,999 per month. In addition, the contract lasts for up to 60 months.

See which models are available for rent: