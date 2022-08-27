Watch the first commercials of Lula, Bolsonaro, Tebet and Soraya

Election time on radio and TV for candidates in this year’s elections started this Friday (26.Aug.2022). In addition to the presidential candidates’ electoral programs in 2 blocks from Monday to Saturday, parties are also entitled to spots30-second or 60-second TV commercials aired Monday through Sunday, 5:00 am to midnight.

The 1st day of exhibition of the commercial pills of the presidential candidates was marked by Bolsonaro’s disclosure of Auxílio Brasil, by Soraya Thronick’s (União Brasil) “single tax” proposal and by Simone Tebet’s (MDB) call inviting voters to watch your sabbath at National Journalgives TV Globo. The 4 candidates touched the economic agenda in some way, indicating a reduction in food prices in their eventual government.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB), who have the right to make the inserts, did not publicize the 30-second commercials.

For advertisers and political marketers, inserts represent a more important asset for candidates than campaign advertising time. Reason: 30-second commercials are inserted throughout the programming of a radio and TV station every day, that is, there is no scheduled time, and catch the viewer or listener “off guard”.

In addition to the inserts, advertisements for presidential candidates will be shown on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be 2 blocks on the radio from 7 am to 7:12 am and from 12 pm to 12:12 pm, and 2 blocks on TV from 1 pm to 1:12 pm and from 8:30 pm to 8:42 pm. Each block will last 12 minutes and 30 seconds. In this case, the time of each one varies. Know the advertising time of presidential candidates.

The ads by politicians will cost BRL 992 million to the public coffers in 2022. The government needs to give a discount on the payment of taxes for TVs and radios according to the space given to commercials for political parties and campaigns, according to estimates by the Internal Revenue Service. .

There are BRL 738 million set aside in the 2022 Budget for electoral propaganda “free” on television and radio. Space, however, it’s not free. Broadcasters deduct, with an accounting calculation, the money from their taxes to the Union. There is also R$ 254 million in party propaganda, aired in the 1st half of the year, outside the electoral campaign.

Watch the 30-second commercials of presidential candidates shown on the 1st day of election time below:

SQUID (PT)

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is trying for a 3rd government, released 3 videos on this 1st day.

In one of the commercials, Lula says that his commitment to Brazil is “regaining the purchasing power of the minimum wage”. The PT cites the “despair of Brazilian families to put food on the table” saying that while the minimum wage does not increase, prices increase every day.

Lula also used his insertion to criticize the management of President Jair Bolsonaro during the pandemic. The 40-second video claims that the Chief Executive “debauched” of the disease and which could have saved 400,000 lives.

In another commercial, the PT focuses on highlighting the experience and popularity of Lula, who ruled the country from 2003 to 2011 and ended his term with 87% approval. The party still uses speech by Barack Obama from 2009, in which, when talking about PT, the former US president said that Lula “is the guy”.

“The guy is coming back”says the play.

JAIR BOLSONARO (PL)

In his 1st commercial, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced the payment of Auxílio Brasil of at least R$600. He stated that the amount approved by the National Congress, which began to be paid on August 9, 2022, will be maintained in 2023. “within fiscal responsibility”.

The president’s campaign also published a 2nd video with a jingle of Bolsonaro thematic on the Aid Brazil. The letter reminds voters that the “Bolsa Família no longer exists” and assigns the benefit of R$ 600 to the Chief Executive.

SIMONE TEBET (MDB)

The MDB candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, began her advertisements with a call with an invitation to voters: to attend her Saturday national newspaper, gives TV Globo. She will be the 4th candidate to be interviewed by journalists William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos on Friday night (Aug 26). Already participated in the Sabbath: Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Lula.

In the commercial, Tebet introduces herself as a mother, lawyer, teacher, former deputy, former mayor, former lieutenant governor and the only female candidate for the Senate Presidency. She also highlights her performance at the Covid CPI.

The MDB candidate aired another 4 30-second commercials. In one of them, Tebet says that “No one can take so much fight anymore”. She claims that while her opponents fight, she assumes “commitment to the truth”.

In another insertion, Tebet makes oblique criticisms of Lula and Bolsonaro. She says that in her campaign there is no “no myth” nor “who stole the people’s trust”. “Here you have courage and experience”, says.

In another commercial, the MDB candidate says that “Voting in elections for someone you don’t like just for fear of the other winning is very difficult”. Defend a president for “clean up the house” and says it will change the lives of Brazilians.

In another commercial, Tebet presents his trajectory in political life. He advocates a government of “respect, education and, above all, work”.

SORAYA THRONICKE (UNION BRAZIL)

The candidate for president for União Brasil, Soraya Thronicke, released 3 videos this Friday (26.aug). She started the 1st day of the election time talking about her main proposal: to create a single tax. In the advertisements, Soraya promises to end 11 federal taxes.

In the 1st video, Soraya states that with the single tax “Food will be cheaper”.

In a 2nd video, the União Brasil candidate states that “Clothes will get cheaper”.

In a 3rd video, Soraya Thronicke also defends her candidacy as an alternative against the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro. “If you’re voting for Bolsonaro just so Lula doesn’t come back and voting for Lula just so Bolsonaro doesn’t stay, think about it, in the 1st round you can vote against the 2 and show all your indignation.”

TV TIME IN ELECTORAL TIME

According to the media plan approved by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the programs of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will be shown on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There will be 2 blocks on the radio from 7 am to 7:12 am and from 12 pm to 12:12 pm and 2 blocks on TV from 1 pm to 1:12 pm and from 8:30 pm to 8:42 pm. Each block will last 12 minutes and 30 seconds. The order and timing of advertising were defined at a public hearing on August 18.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads with 3 minutes and 39 seconds per block. The Brasil da Esperança coalition (PT, PC do B, PV, Psol, Rede, PSB, Pros, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir) will have 109 minutes and 30 seconds in total.



Unlike 2018, when he had only 1.7% of TV and radio time, President Jair Bolsonaro will have the 2nd largest space. It will be 2 minutes and 38 seconds per block for the For the Good of Brazil coalition (PL, PP and Republicans). In all, the current president will reach 79 minutes of advertising.

Read the other candidates’ time below:



Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) will not be entitled to TV and radio time because their parties have not reached the barrier clause. The TSE did not consider the candidacy of Pablo Marçal (Pros), revoked by his legend.

In the case of inserts, read below how it turned out:

Squid – 286 insertions;

Jair Bolsonaro – 207 insertions;

Simone Tebet – 184 insertions;

Soraya Thronick and – 170 insertions;

Ciro Gomes – 68 inserts;

Roberto Jefferson – 33 inserts;

Felipe d’Avila – 29 inserts.

How inserts are delivered:

every day of the week – from Monday to Sunday;

time each radio or TV station needs to dedicate to inserts – 14 minutes a day;

time when inserts should be aired – from 5:00 am to 12:00 am;

period – parties have 35 days (from Aug 26 to Sep 29) to make use of the inserts;

977 insertions X 35 days – the average is one insertion dedicated to presidential candidates every 41 minutes of the daily schedule of a TV or radio station.

ORDER OF ADVERTISING OF CANDIDATES

The TSE also defined, by drawing lots, the order in which the advertisements were broadcast from the 1st day. It is as follows:

1. Roberto Jefferson (PTB);

two. Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union);

3. Felipe d’Avila (Young):

4 . Squid (EN);

5. Simone Tebet (MDB);

6. Jair Bolsonaro (PL);

7. Ciro Gomes (PDT).

To prevent a candidate from being favored, there will be a “carousel” in order.

It will work in this way: the candidate to have his advertisement published in 1st place will be the last in the following advertisement – ​​the name that follows becomes the 1st. Here’s an example: