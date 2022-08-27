We don’t want the ‘chinesada’ coming in here, breaking our factories

the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedessaid this Friday, the 26th, during the event of cotrijalin Passo Fundo (RS), who does not want the “Chinese” entering the country to break the national industry. According to Guedes, the economic team’s plan is to end the IPI to make the sector more competitive.

“We don’t want the ‘Chinese’ entering here and breaking our factories. We want something moderate. I lowered the IPI by 35%. Let’s end the IPI. The IPI is a mass deindustrialization tax. It has been destroying Brazil for 40 years. It’s ridiculous, it’s pathetic, it’s wrong. It is a tax paid before you have income,” he said.

Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister of Jair Bolsonaro; he used a pejorative term to refer to the Chinese during an event in the South Photograph: Carlos Moura/STF

According to Guedes, the government is committed to reducing taxes, opening up the economy and creating more jobs. In addition, the head of the economic team re-committed to maintaining Auxílio Brasil at R$600.

“Let’s keep the Brazil aid in R$ 600 with the approval of the tax reform, taxing dividends. If we win the election, we will pass next-day dividend taxation in the Senate,” he said.