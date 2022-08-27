‘We don’t want the Chinese girl coming in here’, says Paulo Guedes

O Economy Minister Paulo Guedessaid this Friday (26), during an event at the Cotrijal, in Passo Fundo (RS)which does not want thechinese” entering Brazil to break the national industry.

According to Guedes, the economic team’s plan is to end the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) to make the sector more competitive.

“We don’t want the Chinese people coming in here and breaking our factories. We want something moderate. I lowered the IPI by 35%. Let’s end the IPI. The IPI is a mass deindustrialization tax. It has been destroying Brazil for 40 years. It’s ridiculous, it’s pathetic, it’s wrong. It is a tax paid before having income”, said the Minister of Economy.

According to Guedes, the government is committed to reducing taxes, opening up the economy and creating more jobs.

In addition, the head of the economic team re-committed to maintaining Auxílio Brasil at R$600.

“We will keep Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 with the approval of the tax reform, taxing dividends. If we win the election, we will pass next-day dividend taxation in the Senate,” he said.

Fees

At the same event, the Minister of Economy stated that interest rates in Brazil are too high and should start to fall next year.

To combat inflation, the Central Bank (BC) raised the Selic to 13.75% per year.

“Brazil already has everything in place. Brazil has the interest rate too high. Next year will go down. The tax is zero and we already have a small surplus. None of them are like that. Only one country in the world is like us, which is Singapore, a city-state. We honor the commitment made to future generations,” he commented.

According to Guedes, Brazil is growing and generating employment, but it still has bottlenecks that affect competitiveness.

The minister mentioned as an example iron ore, which is produced in Brazil, exported to China and which returns as cheaper steel than that produced by Brazilian industries.

“Logistics in Brazil is inadequate and hurts competitiveness. In addition, excess taxes make Chinese steel 30% cheaper than Brazilian steel,” he said.

The head of the economic team also stated that there is no fiscal trap in Brazil and that the precatories bomb was defused. “The precatory industry assaulted the widow, who is the Treasury. We solved that problem,” he commented.