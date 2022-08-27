What Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega did when he discovered his daughter’s death

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega spoke about the painful loss of his daughter in an interview with “A Tarde é Sua”

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega he has been in front of the humorous “A Praça é Nossa” shown on SBT for several years, although his job is to make the public smile, the famous person’s personal life is not always well. In an interview with the program “A Tarde é Sua”, hosted by Sonia Abram on RedeTV!, Silvio Santos’s broadcaster contracted to talk about a sensitive subject that is the death of his daughter.

In the chat that took place in February the The artist was moved to remember the moment he learned of the loss of his heiress and what he did next: “I lost a daughter on a Wednesday and on Saturday I went to do a show for children. Only God brings me down. If everything I’ve been taught is true, I’m going to see my father, I’m going to see my mother. Or, if everything is a lie, he slept and it was over”, said Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega crying.

In the chat, the comedian also commented on his health and revealed that he took advantage of social isolation to do a battery of tests, including skin cancer. In the results of the exams Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega found that his health is excellent, even though he is 86 years old. About his current partner, the SBT contractor tore praise and assured that they are not together out of interest.

“This woman changed my life. If I had the patrimony I had before my separation… we will even understand that a beautiful woman… but no, when I separated, my half I already passed on to my children. I don’t have anything else”, said Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

