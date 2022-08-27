What is the deadline to get the R$ 1000 from the FGTS?

Find out what the deadline for withdrawing the FGTS is and if it is still possible to withdraw the R$ 1000 of the extraordinary withdrawal.

The extraordinary loot of the FGTS was released in 2022, according to the calendar made available by the Federal Government, which has already ended in June. But despite this, those who have not yet withdrawn the amount can still move the money. It is worth noting that this modality allows workers to withdraw up to R$ 1000 from their FGTS.

Thus, in order to be able to withdraw, it is necessary to have a balance in an account, so the only thing that can prevent the withdrawal of the money is if there is a commitment of the balance in credit operations, such as, for example, who has already advanced the birthday withdrawal .

How to consult and withdraw the FGTS?

First, these withdrawals are simple procedures. Thus, the first step is to access the FGTS application and search for the “Extraordinary Withdrawal” option.

But for those who do not have a user on the application, there is no reason to worry, as the bank has created an exclusive account to make these deposits. So, check out the step-by-step guide below to access the Caixa Tem digital savings account:

Download the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS;

Log in or enter your personal data to register;

Unlock the application following the guidelines provided on the platform;

Confirm the 6-digit number sent by SMS;

Ready! Now just move the money.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that it is possible to check the balance in person at Caixa Econômica Federal branches or through the FGTS application.

In which situations can I withdraw the FGTS?

Check in which situations it is possible to withdraw the FGTS:

Contract end;

Termination of the contract;

Retirement;

Unjustified dismissal by the employer;

Termination for bankruptcy, death of the individual employer;

Suspension of temporary work;

If the holder of the linked account is over 70 years old;

Death of the worker;

When the worker or a dependent is HIV positive, has cancer, is in a terminal stage or has a serious illness;

Permanence of the worker holding the linked account for three uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime;

Acquisition of own home or debt settlement of housing financing installments;

Personal, urgent and serious need due to natural disasters such as rains or floods that have hit the worker’s home.

