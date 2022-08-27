What to buy with the R$ 18 million prize?

Whoever hits the six dozen of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena (27) alone must take home the trifle of R$ 18 million. The amount is net, tax free.

What luxury items can you buy with that money? See some fun facts below.

1,500 hp truck

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has great numbers: the 8.0 engine generates 1,500 hp, and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds.

It costs US$ 3.6 million, something around R$ 18 million. The supercar was made to measure, with an exclusive livery, representing one of the most iconic victories of Louis Chiron, one of the most important drivers in the history of the brand – it was in the French Grand Prix of 1931.

Mansion in Morumbi (SP), with 1,327m² and value of R$ 18 million Image: Reproduction/Coelho da Fonseca

Mansion in Morumbi, in São Paulo

If you prefer to use Mega-Sena money to buy a mansion, there is one for sale in Morumbi, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo, for exactly R$18 million.

With 1,327m² of built area, the space has three suites, three more bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Not to mention the pool and lawn.

Mansion in Barra da Tijuca (RJ), with 1,900m² of construction and value of R$ 18 million Image: Reproduction / Sawala Imobiliária

Mansion in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro

Now, if you have the dream of living in the same neighborhood where several stars live in Rio de Janeiro, there is another option: a mansion for sale for R$ 18 million in Barra da Tijuca.

The duplex mansion has five suites, plus five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, in an area of ​​1,900 m² of construction.

No, that’s all. The house has a fitness space, a 20-seat movie theater, a wine cellar and space for tastings and an elevator to help with displacement.

R$10 million earrings worn by Jennifer Lopez in her wedding Image: Disclosure/Samer Halimeh New York

Jennifer Lopez wedding look

For those who dream of getting married, with the R$ 18 million it is possible to assemble the entire look that singer Jennifer Lopez wore at her wedding with Ben Affleck.

She wore a pair of Samer Halimeh New York earrings, with 27 carats of diamonds, which cost around R$10 million.