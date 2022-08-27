When will the FGTS pay R$10,000 to some people?

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) may soon release an extra amount to millions of Brazilians. The topic concerns the action of FGTS review for workers with accounts linked to the fund. The aim is to exchange the Referential Rate (TR) for another that can keep up with the advances of inflation, avoiding financial losses to workers.

Currently, the TR continues to be the main index for the monetary correction of the FGTS. In theory, it should keep up with inflation, but unfortunately it doesn’t. The result of this is that the values ​​available in the fund end up not being adjusted correctly.

The action in progress then seeks to exchange the Referential Rate for one that follows inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Currently, the decision on the change has not yet been resolved, with the process being embargoed by the judiciary.

Who can request the FGTS review?

Workers who have a formal contract since 1999, even having withdrawn amounts from the FGTS at some point, can claim a review of the FGTS. The average payment according to the simulator is R$ 10 thousand, but the final amount will depend on the time of work and the salaries received by each person.

Those who want to simulate and know how much they can receive for the review can access the LOIT FGTS website. The entry of lawsuits is now available, however the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the subject remains so that workers can receive the money.