Who is the naked muse of the Crocodile sound system?

Videos that circulated on the web this Friday (26) show a woman dancing completely naked on top of a stage during a sound system party in Belém.

See the video! “Peladona do Croco” gives a show and goes viral on the web

The girl is Waleska Mayara Silva, 19 years old, and lives in the Barreiro neighborhood in Belém, with her family and daughter. The young woman is a dancer and works at Boate Locomotiva and other show houses performing pole dance.

In a live on her Instagram, she said that she won the contest at the Crocodile sound system party and another R$300 reais from fans who were there and liked the show. She said she was amused by it, and doesn’t care what comments are being made about her.

“Life was made to live, because when we die, we take nothing,” she wrote. After the repercussion on social networks, Waleska wrote an outburst on her personal profile on Instagram, rebutting criticism she received for having danced without clothes on stage.

Waleska’s Fcaebook publication | (Facebook reproduction)

She also commented that, with the circulation of several videos with the performance at the party, a nightclub in Suriname got in touch and made a job offer.

Tonight (26), the young woman has already confirmed her presence at another party in Belém and said she will participate in a dance contest if she has one.

See more:

Pará maintains crime reduction in the 1st half of 2022

Belém will vaccinate people over 18 with the 4th dose of the vaccine

City hall confirms 63 homes damaged by windstorm

Watch one of Waleska’s videos: