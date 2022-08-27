Who Received Dividends From Petrobras Profited 27%

The investor who bought Petrobras shares (PETR3 and PETR4) to participate in the payment of BRL 87 billion in dividends earned 31.84% (for PETR3) and 30.37% (for PETR4), according to Einar Rivero, commercial director of the application. TradeMap.
With these BRL 87 billion, the oil company became the world’s largest payer of earnings in the second quarter of 2022, according to the 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index by American manager Janus Henderson. The state-owned company surpassed Nestlé, Allianz and Microsoft.
The distribution of profits by the state-owned company in the first half of this year has already reached R$ 136.3 billion. All those billions have attracted a lot of people who buy stocks just to get the right to the proceeds.
See below how much this investor has earned so far.
For each share the investor will receive R$ 6.73. The money will fall into the shareholder’s account in two installments on August 31 and September 20.
In this last round, investors who bought shares in the company until August 11 received the money. In other words, it’s no use buying today to win that jackpot. See below the forecast for the payment of dividends for the remainder of this year and next year.
Those who bought the share as soon as the payment was announced, on July 28, paid BRL 34.01 (the price of the previous day, July 27, for PETR3) and BRL 31.35 for the preferred stock, PETR4.
The appreciation from dividends alone corresponds, in relation to these values, to a gain of 19.79% (for PETR3) and 21.47% for PETR4. This value is called the dividend yield, or the ratio of the dividend amount to the share price – the higher this number, the greater the proportional dividend payout.
In addition to this gain, in almost a month, the investor also profited from the appreciation of the shares. PETR3 jumped from BRL 34.01 on July 27 to the current BRL 37.09 — a gain of 9.06%. And PETR4 reached R$ 33.28, 6.66% more.
That is, so far, those who bought the shares of PETR3 have already gained 31.84%, with the appreciation of the shares and the payment of dividends. The gain for PETR4 was 30.37%.
The state will keep paying such high profits this year? “Probably not”, analysts believe régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, from Terra Investimentos.
The latest dividends already contemplated an advance of the expected earnings for the year 2022. “Therefore, there is no apparent reason for the approval of new dividends during the year”, they say.
The largest shareholder in Petrobras and, therefore, the one that received most of the dividends is the federal government. The company brought forward the payment of all dividends from 2022 to now so that the government could finance the distribution of Auxílio Brasil of R$600 and other benefits that run until the end of the year. With that, the government was left with R$ 32.1 billion.
And next year?
When a publicly traded company makes a profit, it can distribute part of that gain to its shareholders: these are dividends. The Brazilian average is to distribute 25% of net profits.
How much does the shareholder receive? The total that the company decides to distribute is divided by the total number of shares it has. Then, the investor receives a fixed amount per share, which falls into his account, free of income tax. See more about earning with stock dividends here.
The company’s share in the market is deducted from the dividend amount to equate the value of the shares with the company’s cash. But in the case of Petrobras, the demand was such that the investor won twice: with the dividend he received and with the appreciation of the actionseven after the discount.