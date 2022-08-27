Who Received Dividends From Petrobras Profited 27%

The investor who bought Petrobras shares (PETR3 and PETR4) to participate in the payment of BRL 87 billion in dividends earned 31.84% (for PETR3) and 30.37% (for PETR4), according to Einar Rivero, commercial director of the application. TradeMap.

With these BRL 87 billion, the oil company became the world’s largest payer of earnings in the second quarter of 2022, according to the 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index by American manager Janus Henderson. The state-owned company surpassed Nestlé, Allianz and Microsoft.

The distribution of profits by the state-owned company in the first half of this year has already reached R$ 136.3 billion. All those billions have attracted a lot of people who buy stocks just to get the right to the proceeds.

See below how much this investor has earned so far.