Why eternal Beiçola surprised when talking about A Grande Família

Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, talks about his feelings with former Globo colleagues

Marcos Oliveira, Beiçola from A Grande Família, has drawn attention due to his financial crisis. Asking fans for help to pay the bills, he has already confided that he was abandoned by the entire cast of the famous series on Globo.

In an interview with the program Cidinha Livre, on Tupi radio, in Rio de Janeiro, he said that only Pedro Cardoso came to look for him to ask how he was doing. Nanine and Marieta Severo are on the list of those who never got in touch after the series ended.

“We don’t see each other anymore, because each one took a trail. This is what is enjoyed in the work relationship. We are friends at that time, work is over, people never call you or want to hear from you again”, said the eternal Beiçola.

Which he completed citing about the only one who still seeks to know about him. ““It was 13 years of work. I never got a call from anyone again. The only person who called me was Pedro Cardoso, who was in Europe when I had a heart attack. From Portugal, he called me wanting to know about me. Now, the rest, they don’t even want to know…”.

ASK FOR HELP ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

On social media, the star asked her followers for help and commented on her situation. At the time, Tatá Werneck even offered to help Beiçola’s interpreter.

Why the photo of Ana Paula Arósio, disappeared from everything and more “chubby” left the public euphoric when it hit the web Leonardo’s son surprises with statement: “If I want to fuck @-s*, I have my father, I’m an heir” Ana Hickmann’s husband exposes the blonde’s technique to handle everything with just 40 minutes of sleep: “Developed”

Because of his financial situation, he was asked in an interview with Folha de São Paulo if he would return to Globo. Surprising everyone, the actor said he would not be returning. “I don’t want to know about Globo. I have no regrets, but if they called me I wouldn’t accept it,” he said.

This past Thursday, the eternal Beiçola used social networks to share his pix and asked for help once again. On social media, he has shown the whole saga of going to hospitals and explains why he still needs help.