With a fat box, Renner shaves a beard, hair and mustache

Renner’s cash position is allowing the fashion retailer to do everything — and then some.

The company has just completed a buyback program of 18 million shares (about 1.8% of the capital) at an average price of R$25.20. (The paper trades today at R$ 27.62)

In addition, it anticipated the payment of dividends for the first half of this year to shareholders.

Generally, the company pools all the dividends announced throughout the year and pays it all in April of the following year. This year, it has already paid its first-quarter dividends in July, and the trend is that it will do the same in the coming quarters (paying third-quarter dividends in October, and fourth-quarter dividends in February next year).

To complete: Renner intends to pay off by the end of the year around R$ 1.1 billion due in October and November — instead of rolling over the debt.

Much of the debt that will be paid (two debentures and a CCB) was taken at the beginning of the pandemic, when the company chose to strengthen its balance sheet in the face of uncertainty.

With the payment, Renner will reduce its gross debt from R$3.4 billion to R$2.3 billion, with the remainder maturing in the long term and running at CDI + 2%, on average.

“We have a cash position that makes us comfortable doing all of this,” CFO Daniel Martins told the Brazil Journal.

Renner started the year with more than R$ 6 billion in cash — a good part of it coming from the follow-on of April last year.

After paying dividends, repurchasing and paying off debt, Renner will still have a cash position above its historical average: BRL 3.2 billion, or a net cash position (excluding debt) of around BRL 1 billion.

Renner is also now entering the period of greatest operating cash generation of the year. Historically, the company consumes cash in the first quarter (with the construction of the stock), it starts to generate a little cash in the second quarter — but the bulk comes in the second half, when Black Friday and Christmas happen.

O sellside estimates that Renner should have a free cash flow (FCF) of BRL 500-650 million this year, with more than two-thirds concentrated in the second half of the year.

The company is worth R$ 27 billion on the stock market and is trading at 16.14 times the estimated profit for next year.

Pedro Arbex