With low defense, Fluminense has a mission to stop the best attack in the Brasileirão | fluminense

In a moment of defensive instability, Fluminense faces Palmeiras this Saturday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, with a difficult mission. Coach Fernando Diniz’s team seeks to try to stop the best attack in the Brazilian Championship.

With 38 goals scored, Palmeiras leads the category in the Brasileirão, alongside Flamengo. In the last four matches they played, including the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil, Flu conceded nine goals: two in the draw with Corinthians, two more in the victory over Coritiba, another two in the draw with Fortaleza and three in the defeat to Internacional.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Fábio and Manoel in Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Alexandre Durão Fábio and Manoel in Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Alexandre Durão

Of the 30 goals conceded by Fluminense in the 28 games since the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz, nine happened when the team had the ball (that is, practically 1/3 of the total), and eight different players failed. Taking into account the last nine goals scored by the team, five were scored under these circumstances, that is, more than half. And Flu had only two training sessions to correct mistakes before the duel with Palmeiras.

– He is a very strong opponent, very well trained. It is the most consistent team in South America. We will have to play at the limit and make a great game – said Diniz after the draw with Corinthians, last Wednesday.

Despite having the second best attack in the competition, with 37 goals scored, Fluminense will face nothing less than the best defense in the championship, leaked in just 15 opportunities. In the last four matches they played, including Brasileirão and Libertadores, Abel Ferreira’s team conceded only one goal. In the same interval of games, Flu scored nine times.

Tactical Beer: Leo Miranda analyzes defensive errors by Fluminense and Palmeiras

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In addition, while Fluminense played on Wednesday, the alviverde team had the week free for training for this Saturday’s duel. And coach Abel Ferreira had more time to work with the team based on Tricolor’s characteristics.

– Fluminense is a team that works and likes to keep the ball a lot, so the teacher managed to train our team with this open week, which is very important in Brazilian football. We are prepared to go to Maracanã, play an excellent game and, God willing, bring us three more points – said full-back Mayke to Palmeiras TV.

Team debates “Who is better” of Palmeiras x Fluminense

With 41 points, eight less than Palmeiras, Fluminense is looking for a victory to make the distance until the lead drops to five points. The challenge now is not to repeat the mistakes and overcome the shortest rest time to get closer to the leader.

– We have a difficult game against Palmeiras, one of the most regular teams in Brazil. It’s a game that will demand a lot from us – said Arias after the draw with Corinthians, on Wednesday.

The teams face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, which will have a full house. More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the match.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧