“With spirit…”; Vitor Pereira presents ‘card up his sleeve’ for the evolution of Corinthians

Vitor Pereira is preparing the team for the second match valid for the Copa do Brasil, where no team has an advantage for competition

Corinthians drew 2-2 against Fluminense last Wednesday (24), in the first leg valid for the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup, played at Maracanã. And Timão released backstage images of the team before and after winning the result away from home. The recording shows small excerpts with motivational speeches by the coach Victor Pereira and sock Renato Augusto before confrontation.

In the publication it is still possible to see part of a speech made by the goalkeeper cassio in the locker room at the end of the match. “Make a great game, okay? Team spirit and confident. To compete, to compete is to win all the balls. It’s competing for every ball.” said the Portuguese coach.

Already projecting the next confrontation in front of the Orange Tricolor seeking to pass the stage in the competition, the coach Victor Pereira highlighted some points that need to be improved. Among them, make the team more dynamic. It is worth noting that a simple victory guarantees the vacancy of the São Paulo team at the final.

“As I am a coach who enjoys the work, I believe that only work makes me correct things, I can make the team more dynamic, more aggressive… And that has to be work”, highlighted.