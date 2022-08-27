“With this scenario…”; Roger Machado does not shut up and addresses requests for Renato Portaluppi to return to Grêmio

This Friday (26th), the Guild received Ituano in their Arena and suffered an indigestible result when they lost by 1 to 0. The setback at home raised the wrath of the Tricolor fans, who fired a flurry of boos at the team. Once again, the crowd chanted the name of Renato Portaluppi from the stands. The coach Roger Machado addressed the fact.

“Today was a bad day, very bad, both in terms of performance in most of the game and in terms of results, but we are at the front, and we need to be united at this moment, even if the fan wants another to be in my place, that certain athletes are not even in the club, with this scenario that we are going to deal with, of instability, and follow the objective, which is access”, declared the commander of Grêmio barracks.

However, Roger sees the attitude of the crowd as normal: “I receive it naturally. Fans have the right to protest in their own way, as long as there is no violence. It is part of the profession. In other stadiums in Serie B, due to instability, it also occurred. It’s part of the process. At 0x0, the fan tried to help us. But today, little has gone wrong. There’s nothing wrong with the fan demonstration,” he concluded.

Although he pointed out the match as an “unfortunate day” for Grêmio, Róger did not fail to analyze what may have influenced his team’s poor performance: “In addition to this score that gave us a margin of fifth place, coming from a game against o Cruzeiro of great intensity and high concentration level, today’s game works almost like a hangover. After the good starts, it may cross the athlete’s mind that the opponent will not be able to guarantee the result. What I said was this, this group always needs the rope taut to always be at its maximum”.