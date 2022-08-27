World’s Largest Industrial Meat Factory Will Sell To McDonald’s

The company will supply the famous chain and BRF, owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands

Marfrig owner unveils the inauguration banner with Governor Reinaldo Azambuja and Mayor Bataguassu, Akira Otsubo. (Photo: Secom)

It was inaugurated this Friday (26), in Bataguassu, 313 km from Campo Grande, the largest hamburger factory in the world. Marfrig will produce processed meat products (hamburgers, meatballs, cooked meats, sausages and compacted ground beef) in the same industrial plant it already has in the city. Among the final products, the company will provide food production for McDonald’s.

The investment of R$ 130.7 million in construction, installations and machinery and equipment guaranteed an industry with the capacity to produce up to 20 thousand tons per year. The new unit will even use raw material produced on site, since its slaughterhouse has the capacity to slaughter 1,250 animals and produce 4,400 tons of beef.

Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) participated in the ceremony. “The largest hamburger factory in the world in the state generates fruits and opportunities. It is the result of our policy of exchanging incentives for jobs. This successful policy is made with sustainability in mind, which here goes hand in hand with development, always attracting new investments”, said the governor.

Secretary of Production, Environment, Economic Development and Family Agriculture Jaime Verruck, tastes hamburger straight from the factory. (Photo: Kelly Ventorim)

The generation of direct jobs will be 85 jobs in the industrialized part, and the factory in Bataguassu will have a total of 1,486 direct employees as of September. The expansion of the workforce is only possible due to the policy of exchanging taxes for jobs.

According to the secretary of Production, Environment, Economic Development and Family Agriculture Jaime Verruck, who participated in the company’s inauguration ceremony, the group signed an agreement with the State for the granting of tax incentives. “Currently, the group already has a cattle slaughterhouse and is now expanding and adding value to its production. The enterprise will generate more jobs in the city”, he stressed.

Governor speaks during the inauguration of a new hamburger factory in the state. (Photo: Secom)

Marfrig – In addition to its own brand in Brazilian retail, such as Bassi, Marfrig Global Foods also produces hamburgers for BRF (owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands) and is also a supplier to chains such as McDonald’s. Marfrig’s hamburger production was carried out exclusively at the Várzea Grande unit, in Mato Grosso, where the company recently increased production capacity.

At the same time as the hamburger factory, Marfrig has a project for a collagen factory at the company’s unit in Bataguassu/MS, but this is still in the final decision stage as to whether to implement it or not.

Mc Donald’s CEO and Marfrig owner taste hamburger produced in Bataguassu. (Photo: Kelly Ventorim)

The mayor of Bataguassu, Akira Otsubo (MDB), highlighted that it is a source of pride for the factory to come to the city. “These are new jobs, revenue and investments for the municipality and the State. Our city is privileged”.