Xuxa is caught behind the bush by Angelica, listens to her friend’s sermon and shoots: “Unloading vegan things”

Xuxa and Angelica are in the new series Disney Plus, “Tarã”, and the two blondes are committed to promoting the production. The presenters have made a series of videos on social networks and this Friday (26), a skit was aired in which the woman of Luciano Huck interrupts the mother of Sasha Meneghel in an intimate moment.

Named “Vegan Root”, Xuxa appears among the bushes, crouching, while apparently doing the business. Suddenly, the queen of the shorties is surprised and is startled by her co-worker who asks her about the public act. “vegan root part 3 No privacy, but friendship always first“, said the blonde in the caption of the post.

“But people of heaven, what is this friend? What is this?“, question Angelica. “But it’s because you disappeared. Guys, what are you doing here?”, questioned the famous, after giving an answer. “I’m unloading the vegan stuff”, delivered the mother of Sasha. It is worth remembering that both are longtime friends and the series from streaming platform It’s not the first project they’ve played together.

Xuxa is also remembered for her film productions and has worked in films such as “The Robin Hood Mystery“, “Princess Xuxa and the Trapalhões“, “Super Xuxa Against the Low Astral“, “Os Trapalhões no Reino da Fantasia”, “Popstar”, “Mamonas pra Semper”, “Xuxa in O Mistério de Feiurinha”, “Xuxa in Sonho de Menina”, among other films and series.