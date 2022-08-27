Xuxa is caught by Angelica doing ‘number two’ in the bush | celebrities



Xuxa is caught by Angelica “doing the number two” – Reproduction Internet

Xuxa is caught by Angelica “doing the number two”Internet reproduction

Published 08/26/2022 17:12 | Updated 08/26/2022 19:07

Rio – Xuxa joked with her followers this Friday (26th) with another video on the theme “root vegan” in partnership with her friend Angélica. The two are participating in the recordings of the Disney+ series “Tarã” and take the opportunity to have fun on set. This time, the presenter was “caught” by her friend while “doing the number two” in the middle of the woods.

In the video, the dialogue between the two draws attention: “But, heavenly people, what is this, friend?”, asks Angélica. “Oh, get off my back, bug”, Xuxa replies. “But it’s because you disappeared. What are you doing here?”, Angelica asked again. “I’m unloading the vegan stuff”, joked Xuxa. “Oh my God! Vegan poop, everything is vegan”, finished Angélica. In the caption, the Queen of the little ones joked about the situation: “Vegan root part 3. No privacy, but friendship always first @angelicaksy”.

Several friends, family and fans of the duo commented on the publication laughing along with their friends. Messages such as “This duo is priceless, loveee”, “returning to the world of imagination with xuxa e os bumblers ê angelica fairy bell. !” and “Hahahahha for a guy; Xuxa doesn’t shit I can’t imagine! Now I saw it hahahha” stood out amidst the laughter of the netizens.