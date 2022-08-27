You can’t let your guard down in relation to inflation, says Central Bank

The president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (26) that the monetary authority cannot “let its guard down” in relation to inflation, even in the face of the deflation scenario presented by official indices.

In an event held by the manager 1618 Investimentos, Campos Neto pointed out that, although much of what has already been done in monetary policy has not had an impact on the economy, the BC needs to send the message that it remains “vigilant”.

“We think we can’t let our guard down. We obviously celebrate lower inflation numbers, but always clarifying that there is a large part of government measures. we expected,” he said.





The IPCA-15 registered in August the biggest deflation in almost 31 years, of 0.73%, under the effects of measures that helped to lower fuel and electricity prices. Food and beverage prices, however, jumped 1.12% in the month.

“We need to look very carefully,” said Campos Neto, reiterating that the BC expected that some components of inflation would decelerate more quickly. The monetary authority assesses that inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024 have begun to settle and that they will begin to fall at some point. “But, again, the message here is that you cannot let your guard down,” said Campos Neto.







