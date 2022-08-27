Zezé Di Camargo talks about separation from Graciele Lacerda: ‘All goods are mine’ | famous

One of the biggest names in country music, Zezé Di Camargomade a bombshell revelation involving his prenuptial contract with his wife Graciele Lacerda. In an interview with metropolisesthe country singer revealed that in the event of a possible separation from the fitness muse, his inheritance will not be shared with Graciele Lacerda.

According to the artist, the decision came from Graciele herselfwho, since the beginning of the relationship, insisted that all the singer’s assets remain with him in the event of a possible separation. “When we decided to live together, she told me to call my lawyer, there is no lawyer for her, so we can sign a stable union contract”.

“So, if I broke up with Graciele today, she wouldn’t leave as she came in (assets acquired during the relationship) because she won hers, but for my part, she wouldn’t win anything, I have no financial commitment to Graciele. All (the goods) are mine and my children’s, Graciele has nothing, it’s her choice, she asked”he declared.

Knowing I could be taxed as “interesting wife” by the critics on duty, Graciele, still at the beginning of her relationship with Zezé, asked the singer to have a vasectomy, to avoid a possible pregnancy. “The first thing she said to me was, ‘I want you to have a vasectomy because I don’t want to have your baby,’ for people not to say that I got pregnant out of interest‘. I was vasectomized at her request.”said Zeze.

