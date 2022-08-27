Zezé talks about proximity to Lula and disappointment with PT

Zezé Di Camargo gave a revealing interview to the head of this column, published this Friday (26/8). The sertanejo did not shy away from the “politics” issue and gave details about the close relationship he had with former president Lula and the disappointment he had with PT governments over the years.

“He went to my house, I went to the Palácio (Planalto), he made lunch in honor of my father, we sang a song in his movie, ‘Meu Primeiro Amor’, very close”, said Zezé Di Camargo about his proximity to the former president.

Got behind

The singer made it clear that the proximity to the politician and the PT were left behind, and revealed disappointment with the PT governments: “It’s not disgusting or anything, it’s a matter of me thinking that, during the government, they didn’t do what should be done.” made for the country”.

The sertanejo recalled that he had already opposed the PT in the 2014 elections, when he supported the then PSDB candidate, Aécio Neves, in the election and revealed that he wanted Brazilian politics to be renewed. Zezé also declared support for political reform and the desire for fewer parties.

“In Aécio’s campaign, I already supported him because I wanted a change and, unfortunately, he ended up not winning. Then there were all those scandals – which I don’t have the power to say if it all happened, because there’s a lot of politicking (…) – I think Brazil is going through a very special moment.”

“Or we face Brazil and change the whole concept of politics, like, let’s vote for people who haven’t been elected yet, form a new congress, take out those guys who have been for 50 years, get a new crowd that doesn’t have their tails tied with nobody. There has to be political reform in this country, 32 political parties, man. It has to have a maximum of three: one on the left, one on the center and one on the right,” he declared.

Finally, Zezé did not reveal what he will vote for in this year’s election, but hinted that it will not be in the PT: “I will not say who I will vote for in these elections, but from what I said here, you already know who I will not vote”.

See the full interview at the link below:

